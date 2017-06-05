Baseball Capsules
Yuli Gurriel hit a three-run homer, Brian McCann had a two-run shot and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 on Monday night for their 11th consecutive win. It's the longest winning streak in the majors this season and one shy of the Astros' record.
