Baseball capsules: Houston Astros win ninth consecutive game, improve to 40-16 - Sat, 03 Jun 2017

Carlos Beltran had three hits and drove in three runs Saturday as the Houston Astros extended their major league-best winning streak to nine with a 6-5 win over the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. At 40-16, the Astros have the best record in the majors and their best start in franchise history.

