Astros wear blue to raise cancer awareness
Astros players, coaches and on-field personnel will join the rest of baseball during Father's Day Weekend and wear the symbolic blue ribbon and wristbands on their uniforms to help raise awareness and funds for the fight against prostate cancer. Players will also wear specially designed uniforms that will incorporate blue into the team's regular logos, while the caps are highlighted by a blue shadow tech heather crown and graphite visor.
