Astros trio on pace for All-Star start
With nine days remaining until MLB All-Star Ballot voting closes at 10:59 p.m. CT on June 29, three Astros maintained their top spots at respective positions on the Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot. In the most recent ASG ballot update on Tuesday, Astros second baseman Jose Altuve maintained second base's starting slot by nearly 700,000 votes in front of Yankees' Starlin Castro .
