Astros to push back Musgrove's return

Rookie right-hander David Paulino will make his second start of the season for the Astros on Tuesday in Kansas City in place of Joe Musgrove , who's not quite ready to come off the disabled list. Musgrove is eligible to come off the DL on Tuesday, but manager A.J. Hinch said the team isn't ready to ramp up Musgrove yet.

