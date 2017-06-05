Astros tag Royals closer Kelvin Herrera for four runs in 6-1 victory
The secondary pitches in Kelvin Herrera's repertoire have prompted an uneven first year as the Royals' closer. So on Thursday, as the reigning American League batting champion stood in the right-handed box at Kauffman Stadium, Herrera returned to the top weapon in his arsenal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC