Astros' starters making progress in rehabs

As the Astros prepared to hit the West Coast for a weeklong road trip beginning Monday in Oakland, all four of their injured starting pitchers -- right-handers Dallas Keuchel , Lance McCullers Jr. , Charlie Morton and Collin McHugh -- will soon take steps forward in their rehabs. "I like that they're all progressing and the key is to not have setbacks or have to shut guys down," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said.

