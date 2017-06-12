Astros sign Cuban pitcher Rodriguez to deal

The Astros made a move on the final day of the 2016-17 international signing period, announcing a deal with Cuban right-handed pitcher Elian Rodriguez. The 20-year-old Rodriguez will receive a $1.9 million signing bonus per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart, which will also carry a 100 percent luxury tax penalty since the Astros are over their international bonus.

