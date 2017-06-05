Astros remain atop Power Rankings; Cubs make leap

The Houston Astros embarked on their longest road trip of the season about a week ago, seemingly ready for the challenge of playing a first-place team , a club that has given them fits over the past several years and one that while struggling this year, is not too far removed from two straight pennants . With three games remaining on the 10-day jaunt, the Astros have a chance to sweep the entire road trip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.