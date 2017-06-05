Astros recall Diaz, option Guduan to ...

Astros recall Diaz, option Guduan to Triple-A

16 hrs ago Read more: Houston Astros

The Astros have been cycling relievers between Triple-A Fresno and the Major League club the last few weeks in an effort to keep fresh arms in the bullpen, which is becoming a growing challenge as starters outside of Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers Jr. aren't consistently working deep into games. On Wednesday, the Astros called up right-hander Dayan Diaz from Fresno for a third time this season after left-hander Reymin Guduan was sent back to Triple-A following Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Royals.

