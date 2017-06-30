Astros' rainbow uniforms still dazzle

Elizabeth Eicher of Houston wears a pair of Astro rainbow socks as she waits in line in the Reliant Center lobby to enter for the auction and sale of Astrodome items at Reliant Center Saturday, Nov. 2, 2013, in Houston. less Elizabeth Eicher of Houston wears a pair of Astro rainbow socks as she waits in line in the Reliant Center lobby to enter for the auction and sale of Astrodome items at Reliant Center Saturday, Nov. 2, 2013, in ... more Chris Nielsen wears a number 34 Houston Astros Nolan Ryan jersey as he heads to his seat at Wrigley Field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.