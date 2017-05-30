Astros prospect Derek Fisher is a smashing success in AAA

While the Astros have been busy unleashing home run storms and two-out rallies for 69 runs during an eight-game win streak, outfield prospect Derek Fisher has punished pitchers in Class AAA Fresno. While the Astros have been busy unleashing home run storms and two-out rallies for 69 runs during an eight-game win streak, outfield prospect Derek Fisher has punished pitchers in Class AAA Fresno.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.