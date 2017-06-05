Astros' Nori Aoki notches 2,000th professional hit
Houston Astros' Norichika Aoki puts on his Golden Players Club jacket from the Golden Ball Players association to honor his 2000th hit between his careers in Nippon Professional Baseball and Major League Baseball Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Houston. less Houston Astros' Norichika Aoki puts on his Golden Players Club jacket from the Golden Ball Players association to honor his 2000th hit between his careers in Nippon Professional Baseball and Major League ... more Houston Astros' Norichika Aoki puts on his Golden Players Club jacket from the Golden Ball Players association to honor his 2000th hit between his careers in Nippon Professional Baseball and Major League Baseball Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Houston.
