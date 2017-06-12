Astros: Joe Musgrove returns to rotation

Astros: Joe Musgrove returns to rotation

The Houston Astros open this week with a very important series against the division rival Texas Rangers. The Astros have had a lot of success against the Rangers this year, winning six of seven matchups this season including three of four in the last home series in the first four days of May. After a stint on the 10-day disabled list because of a shoulder injury, right-handed starter Joe Musgrove will try and set the tone for the series Monday against Rangers ace Yu Darvish.

