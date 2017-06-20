Astros excited to add arms from college ranks

The second day of the MLB Draft saw the Astros stockpile college arms, which director of scouting and player development Mike Elias said wasn't a surprise considering this year's Draft featured a deep college pitching class. After taking two college pitchers in the first two rounds on Monday, the Astros selected four more college arms among their eight picks in Rounds 3-10 on Tuesday.

