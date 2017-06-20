Astros' Correa, McCullers Jr. win AL Player & Pitcher of the Month awards

Major League Baseball confirmed a fact that most, if not all, Astros fans knew: the Astros were bonkers good during the month of May. MLB named shortstop Carlos Correa and RHP Lance McCullers Jr. as player and pitcher of the month for May respectively. Correa played out of his month in May. He batted .386 with eight doubles, seven home runs, 26 RBIs, and a 1.130 OPS.

