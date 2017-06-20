Astros' Correa, McCullers Jr. win AL Player & Pitcher of the Month awards
Major League Baseball confirmed a fact that most, if not all, Astros fans knew: the Astros were bonkers good during the month of May. MLB named shortstop Carlos Correa and RHP Lance McCullers Jr. as player and pitcher of the month for May respectively. Correa played out of his month in May. He batted .386 with eight doubles, seven home runs, 26 RBIs, and a 1.130 OPS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crawfish Boxes.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC