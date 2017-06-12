Astros chasing titans of the past
You have to applaud the Astros, owners of one of Major League Baseball's most gifted rosters. Even though they dropped three straight games and lost six out of eight before they pounded the Rangers on Wednesday night at home, they headed into their weekend series in Houston against the Red Sox with the game's best record at 45-22.
