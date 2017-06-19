Astros call up lefty Guduan, option Diaz

Astros call up lefty Guduan, option Diaz

In anticipation of their three-game series against a Mariners lineup that features impact left-handed hiiters Robinson Cano and Kyle Seager , the Astros called up left-handed reliever Reymin Guduan from Triple-A Fresno on Friday and optioned right-hander Dayan Diaz back down. Guduan, who joins Tony Sipp as the only lefties in the 'pen, pitched in three games with the Astros a month ago and allowed three runs and four hits in three innings over three outings.

