Andrew Benintendi Saved The Game With This 'Perfect' Throw To Nab Jose Altuve
BOSTON a?? Even if Andrew Benintendi isn't getting it done with his bat, he can still make game-changing plays with his defense. The dynamic rookie may have saved the Red Sox ' win over the Astros on Sunday night with a clutch throw to preserve the team's 6-5 lead, which turned out to be the final score.
