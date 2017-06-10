And That Happened: Friday's Scores and Highlights
Rockies 5, Cubs 3: After kicking off the month of June with a promising five-game winning streak, the Cubs are back on shaky footing after taking their third consecutive loss on Friday. Seth Frankoff took the loss during his Major League debut, tossing two innings with four hits, a two-run homer and two strikeouts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC