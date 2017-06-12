Altuve, Beltran homer in Astros' 7-1 ...

Altuve, Beltran homer in Astros' 7-1 win over Red Sox

Altuve hit a solo homer, Beltran had a two-run shot and three RBIs, and the Astros beat the Red Sox 7-1. Altuve led off the third with his homer off the train tracks above the left-center field facade, and Beltran followed three batters later with his ninth of the season to put Houston ahead 6-0.

