After big Yankees sweep, Aa s fall meekly against Astros in front of dinky crowd

After big Yankees sweep, A's fall meekly against Astros in front of dinky crowd

17 hrs ago

Houston Astros' outfielder George Springer slides into second base ahead of a tag from Oakland A's Chad Pinder during the first inning at the Oakland Coliseum on Monday in Oakland. A day after completing a four-game series sweep against the Bronx Bombers in front of big, supportive crowds, the A's dropped a quiet 4-1 decision to the Houston Astros Monday night in front of an even quieter Coliseum crowd numbering a mere 10,482.

