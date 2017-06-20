2017 MLB Draft results: Arizona If JJ Matijevic selected 75th overall by the Houston Astros
After racking up a college career that will show up in the Arizona Wildcats record books for many years to come, JJ Matijevic will start his professional career in the Houston Astros organization after being selected 75th overall in the 2017 MLB Draft . Matijevic won the Pac-12 Batting Title this year, and was arguably snubbed by not being named the conference's player of the year.
