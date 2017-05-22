Statcast a valuable piece in Astros' ...

Statcast a valuable piece in Astros' toolbox

17 hrs ago Read more: Houston Astros

Houston's director of baseball operations, Brandon Taubman, joined the Astros' TV broadcast on Sunday to discuss the progression of the franchise and how the team will succeed in the future. Statcast, he explained, is an important tool in that respect for the Astros, who have the Majors' best record at 29-15.

Chicago, IL

