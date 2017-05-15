Smith: Astros are best answer to Rockets' disaster

MAY 14: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros celebrates his solo home in the first inning against the New York Yankees in Game 2 on May 14, 2017 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros celebrates his solo home in the first inning against the New York Yankees in Game 2 on May 14, 2017 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Michael Feliz #45 of the Houston Astros celebrates in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees in Game 2 on May 14, 2017 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.