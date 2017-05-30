Shoulder discomfort sends Musgrove to DL

Shoulder discomfort sends Musgrove to DL

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Houston Astros

The Astros placed right-hander Joe Musgrove on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with right shoulder discomfort and recalled their according to MLBPipeline.com, right-hander David Paulino , from Triple-A Fresno to start Wednesday's series finale against the Twins in Musgrove's place. Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Musgrove is expected to miss just one start, which means he could return to the rotation next Tuesday in Kansas City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Astros.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Astros Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day (Nov '16) Nov '16 johnnyj 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart sniffers 5
News FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Obviously Farters 2
News McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15) May '15 Bart 1
News A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 3
See all Houston Astros Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Astros Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Cuba
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,763 • Total comments across all topics: 281,405,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC