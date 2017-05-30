Shoulder discomfort sends Musgrove to DL
The Astros placed right-hander Joe Musgrove on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with right shoulder discomfort and recalled their according to MLBPipeline.com, right-hander David Paulino , from Triple-A Fresno to start Wednesday's series finale against the Twins in Musgrove's place. Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Musgrove is expected to miss just one start, which means he could return to the rotation next Tuesday in Kansas City.
