Scout: Why Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka's...

Scout: Why Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka's problem looks fixable

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the New York Yankees reacts after giving up a solo home run to George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros in the first inning in Game 2 on May 14, 2017 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Elsa After getting smacked for four homers and eight runs in 1 2/3 innings in Sunday night's loss to the Astros, Tanaka essentially said he had to go back to the drawing board -- erm, the video tape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Astros Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day (Nov '16) Nov '16 johnnyj 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart sniffers 5
News FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Obviously Farters 2
News McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15) May '15 Bart 1
News A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 3
See all Houston Astros Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Astros Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,715 • Total comments across all topics: 281,068,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC