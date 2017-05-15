Scout: Why Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka's problem looks fixable

Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the New York Yankees reacts after giving up a solo home run to George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros in the first inning in Game 2 on May 14, 2017 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Elsa After getting smacked for four homers and eight runs in 1 2/3 innings in Sunday night's loss to the Astros, Tanaka essentially said he had to go back to the drawing board -- erm, the video tape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.