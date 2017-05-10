Saturday's Yankees-Astros game postponed due to the continued forecast of inclement weather

TODAY'S YANKEES-ASTROS GAME POSTPONED DUE TO THE CONTINUED FORECAST OF INCLEMENT WEATHER; WILL BE MADE UP AS THE FIRST GAME OF A SINGLE-ADMISSION DOUBLEHEADER ON SUNDAY, MAY 14 The New York Yankees announced that today's game between the Yankees and Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium has been postponed due to the continued forecast of inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled as the first game of a single-admission doubleheader to be played tomorrow, Sunday, May 14. Fans holding paid tickets for today's game may exchange their paid tickets for any regular season game at Yankee Stadium through the end of the 2018 season .

