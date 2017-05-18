Reds call up Asher Wojciechowski, pla...

Reds call up Asher Wojciechowski, place Stuart Turner on DL

Asher Wojciechowski is relatively new to the Cincinnati Reds system, but he's far from an unknown quantity league-wide. A former 1st round draft pick by the Toronto Blue Jays back in 2010, he was once traded with the likes of Francisco Cordero to the Houston Astros in exchange for J.A. Happ , and even made his big league debut with Houston back in 2015.

