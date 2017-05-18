Reds call up Asher Wojciechowski, place Stuart Turner on DL
Asher Wojciechowski is relatively new to the Cincinnati Reds system, but he's far from an unknown quantity league-wide. A former 1st round draft pick by the Toronto Blue Jays back in 2010, he was once traded with the likes of Francisco Cordero to the Houston Astros in exchange for J.A. Happ , and even made his big league debut with Houston back in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Reporter.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC