Rain delay opens the floodgates in wild eighth

Just as the Astros were in the midst of an 11-run outburst in the eighth inning that wiped out a six-run deficit to stun the Twins, , at Target Field, the offense brushed aside the frustrations that came from a 10-minute rain delay and continued to pound the ball when the skies cleared. The Astros sent 14 batters to the plate in the eighth to take a 13-8 lead in their biggest inning since scoring 11 runs in the sixth inning against the Cardinals on July 18, 1994.

