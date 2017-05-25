Musgrove finds groove as Astros blank O's

Coming off perhaps the worst start of his young career, Astros right-hander Joe Musgrove delivered his best Friday night at Minute Maid Park. Musgrove allowed four hits and didn't walk a batter in seven scoreless innings and got some clutch relief pitching in the eighth inning from Chris Devenski to lead the Astros to their fourth win in five games, 2-0, over the Orioles.

