McCann homer lifts Astros over Yankees

Brian McCann hit a three-run homer against his former team and Lance McCullers Jr. pitched four-hit ball over six shutout innings to lead the Houston Astros past the New York Yankees 5-1 in Major League Baseball on Friday night for their fifth straight victory. Carlos Correa added a pop-fly RBI single for the Astros, who boosted the top record in the majors to 25-11.

