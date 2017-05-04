Marwin's versatility, hot bat a boon for Astros
The Astros' bench isn't quite as versatile when Marwin Gonzalez isn't on it, and that's been the case lately considering how well he's been swinging the bat. The super sub has started 20 of the Astros' first 31 games at four different positions -- first base , third base , left field and second base, where he made his third start Saturday night against the Angels.
