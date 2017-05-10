Lonely hugs: Another solo shot for Freeman
Even with Matt Kemp 's potent bat lurking in the on-deck circle, the Astros were willing to pitch around Freddie Freeman and load the bases while holding a two-run lead with two outs in the eighth inning of Wednesday afternoon's There's no way around the likelihood opponents will be continue taking gambles similar to this one, which proved fruitful when Kemp struck out against Will Harris . But the Braves can't afford to see the top of their lineup continue to deny Freeman the chance to maximize the value of his MVP-caliber production.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC