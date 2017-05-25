Keuchel returns sharp for MLB-best 8t...

Keuchel returns sharp for MLB-best 8th win

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Houston Astros

Dallas Keuchel hadn't pitched in 11 days. That didn't matter to the Astros' star pitcher, who was activated from the 10-day disabled list hours before Saturday's game and still found a way to shine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Astros.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Astros Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day (Nov '16) Nov '16 johnnyj 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart sniffers 5
News FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Obviously Farters 2
News McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15) May '15 Bart 1
News A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 3
See all Houston Astros Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Astros Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Climate Change
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,144 • Total comments across all topics: 281,352,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC