Keuchel notches MLB-leading 5th win vs. A's

Dallas Keuchel allowed only one run over 7 2/3 innings to continue his dominant start to the season as the Astros defeated the A's, 7-2, on Sunday to take the three-game series at Minute Maid Park. The left-hander, who scattered three hits and two walks with a season-high nine strikeouts, is the first pitcher in franchise history to begin a season by going seven or more innings while allowing two or fewer runs in his first six starts.

