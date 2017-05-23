Keuchel, McCann eye Saturday for return
Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel and catcher Brian McCann are both on track to come off the disabled list Saturday, though manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday they have more hurdles to clear before they can be activated. Keuchel, who was scheduled to start Monday's series opener against the Tigers, went on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a pinched nerve in his neck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC