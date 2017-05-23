Keuchel, McCann eye Saturday for return

Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel and catcher Brian McCann are both on track to come off the disabled list Saturday, though manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday they have more hurdles to clear before they can be activated. Keuchel, who was scheduled to start Monday's series opener against the Tigers, went on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a pinched nerve in his neck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.