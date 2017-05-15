Jose Altuve back in lineup after switching to shoes that fit

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, right, celebrates with Marwin Gonzalez after scoring a run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, May 14, 2017, in New York. Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, right, celebrates with Marwin Gonzalez after scoring a run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, May 14, 2017, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.