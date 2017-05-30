Jankowski sent to Minors on day he records win

Astros rookie right-hander Jordan Jankowski's first Major League win earned him a ticket back to Triple-A Fresno. Jankowski, who made his Major League debut Wednesday before being sent down for about 24 hours prior to Charlie Morton going on the disabled list Sunday, allowed four runs and five hits, including two home runs, in 2 1/3 innings of relief in Monday's The Astros were trailing, 8-2, when Jankowski threw his last pitch in the seventh, but he became the pitcher of record when Houston erupted for 11 runs in the eighth.

