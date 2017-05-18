Inbox: Astros targeting starter for trade?
The team with the best record in baseball will open a 10-game homestand on Friday against the Indians. The Astros are baseball's biggest story through the first quarter of the season and rank first in the American League in runs scored and have the league's lowest ERA.
