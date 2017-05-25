Houston hosts first Pitch, Hit and Run stop
Smith, a 14-year-old from Austin, Tex., has won her softball age division championship for the past five years. On Sunday, when Major League Baseball's Pitch, Hit and Run Contest, presented by Scott, made its first stop before hitting the other 29 MLB ballparks, nothing was out of the ordinary for Smith.
