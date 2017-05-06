Houston Astros to Pursue Front Line S...

Houston Astros to Pursue Front Line Starter

Off to a hot 19-10 start in the AL West, the Houston Astros are reportedly in the hunt for a big name starter to pair with the resurgent Dallas Keuchel As was oft cited throughout the off-season, Jon Heyman of Fan Rag Sports , notes that the Houston Astros are looking to add a front line starter with White Sox ace, Jose Quintana , at the of the shopping list. With the impressive start by the Astros and an equally disappointing one by the rival Texas Rangers, Fangraphs now has the Astros playoff odds at an impressive 93.7%.

Chicago, IL

