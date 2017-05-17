Houston Astros searching for starting...

Houston Astros searching for starting pitching upgrades

14 hrs ago Read more: Call to the Pen

The Houston Astros have arguably been the best team in baseball this season, and the team is now searching for upgrades behind Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers Jr. in the starting rotation. With one of the best offenses in baseball and one of the top left-handed starters in the American League, the Houston Astros have a roster capable of dominating for the entirety of the season.

