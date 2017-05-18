Houston ace Keuchel placed on DL with pinched nerve in neck
In this Friday, May 5, 2017, file photo, Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel walks toward the dugout after the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, in Anaheim, Calif. The Astros have placed Keuchel on the 10-day disabled list with a pinched nerve in his neck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC