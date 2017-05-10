Headley rallies Yanks over Astros 11-6 before Jeter ceremony

Chase Headley stopped a 1-for-24 slide with a tiebreaking, bases-loaded triple off Chris Devenski in a six-run seventh inning, and the New York Yankees rallied to beat the Houston Astros 11-6 Sunday in a doubleheader opener before ceremonies to retire Derek Jeter's No. 2. The Astros, who had won five in a row, began the day a big league-best 25-11 record.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.