Headley rallies Yanks over Astros 11-6 before Jeter ceremony

Chase Headley stopped a 1-for-24 slide with a tiebreaking, bases-loaded triple off Chris Devenski in a six-run seventh inning, and New York rallied to beat the Houston Astros 11-6 Sunday in a doubleheader opener. Looking pretty in pink in special Mother's Day uniforms, the AL East leaders stopped their first three-game losing streak since the season's opening week.

