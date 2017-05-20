Halos sink Astros on Simmons' walk-off knock

Andrelton Simmons lifted the Angels to a 2-1 win over the Astros by delivering a walk-off single off relief ace Chris Devenski on Saturday at Angel Stadium, evening the series between the American League West rivals and snapping the Halos' three-game skid. With the game tied, 1-1, Kole Calhoun led off the bottom of the ninth by drawing a walk off Devenski and advanced to third on Albert Pujols ' single to left field.

