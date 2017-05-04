Gonzalez homers again in Astros' 10-1 win over Rangers
Marwin Gonzalez hit yet another big homer against the Texas Rangers, and the Houston Astros are looking like the kings of the Lone Star State this season. Gonzalez homered for the fourth time in his last three games, Carlos Correa had four hits and the Astros beat the Rangers 10-1 on Wednesday night.
