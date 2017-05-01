Gonzalez hits 2 HRs, his slam sends Astros over Rangers 8-7

Houston rallied from a 5-0 deficit for the third time this season as Marwin Gonzalez hit two home runs, including a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning that rallied the Astros over the Texas Rangers 8-7 on Tuesday night. Gonzalez hit a towering fly off Keone Kela just over the right-field wall and inside the right-field foul pole for his first career grand slam - and a 7-5 lead.

