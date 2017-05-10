GM: Astros will explore, but won't rush trades

With so many big-name pitchers sustaining injuries in the first weeks of the season to teams that began the season with high hopes -- a list that includes Felix Hernandez , Noah Syndergaard , Cole Hamels , Corey Kluber , David Price and Madison Bumgarner -- there could be more demand for available arms at the July 31 non-waiver Trade Deadline. The Astros, who lost Collin McHugh to an elbow injury at the start of the season, figure to be one of the teams in the market to add an arm over the next 2 1/2 months, but general manager Jeff Luhnow said Thursday the team will be in no rush, especially considering how well the club is playing right now.

