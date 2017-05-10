GM: Astros will explore, but won't rush trades
With so many big-name pitchers sustaining injuries in the first weeks of the season to teams that began the season with high hopes -- a list that includes Felix Hernandez , Noah Syndergaard , Cole Hamels , Corey Kluber , David Price and Madison Bumgarner -- there could be more demand for available arms at the July 31 non-waiver Trade Deadline. The Astros, who lost Collin McHugh to an elbow injury at the start of the season, figure to be one of the teams in the market to add an arm over the next 2 1/2 months, but general manager Jeff Luhnow said Thursday the team will be in no rush, especially considering how well the club is playing right now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC